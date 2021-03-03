SEATTLE, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Counseling Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 204 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 204 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-counseling-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Angelo State University
Auburn University
Bellevue University
Bradley University
Caldwell University, New Jersey
California Baptist University
California University of Pennsylvania
Capella University
Carson-Newman University
Clarks Summit University
Concordia University, Wisconsin
Corban University
Divine Mercy University
Edinboro University
Fort Hays State University
Fort Valley State University
Grace College and Seminary
Grand Canyon University
Gwynedd Mercy University
Huntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lamar University
Liberty University
Lincoln Christian University
Messiah College
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Missouri State University
New York University
North Carolina State University
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon State University
Palo Alto University
Quincy University
Seton Hall University
Southern California Seminary
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
St. Bonaventure University
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Massachusetts, Boston
University of North Texas
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
University of the Cumberlands
University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Virginia Commonwealth University
Wake Forest University
West Virginia University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com