SEATTLE, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Counseling Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 204 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 204 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-counseling-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Angelo State University

Auburn University

Bellevue University

Bradley University

Caldwell University, New Jersey

California Baptist University

California University of Pennsylvania

Capella University

Carson-Newman University

Clarks Summit University

Concordia University, Wisconsin

Corban University

Divine Mercy University

Edinboro University

Fort Hays State University

Fort Valley State University

Grace College and Seminary

Grand Canyon University

Gwynedd Mercy University

Huntington University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Lincoln Christian University

Messiah College

MidAmerica Nazarene University

Missouri State University

New York University

North Carolina State University

Northwestern University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon State University

Palo Alto University

Quincy University

Seton Hall University

Southern California Seminary

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

St. Bonaventure University

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of Massachusetts, Boston

University of North Texas

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

University of the Cumberlands

University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Virginia Commonwealth University

Wake Forest University

West Virginia University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.