SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 47 Master's in Creative Writing Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 190 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 190 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Creative Writing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-creative-writing-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Creative Writing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Antioch University

Arizona State University

Ashland University

Bay Path University

Bennington College

Bowling Green State University

Cedar Crest College

Chatham University

Converse College

East Carolina University

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Oregon University

Emerson College

Fairfield University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Full Sail University

Goddard College

Hamline University

Harvard University

Institute Of American Indian Arts

Johns Hopkins University

Lindenwood University

McNeese State University

Miami University

Mississippi University for Women

National University

New England College

Northern Arizona University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University - Cascades

Oregon State University

Pine Manor College

Queens University, Charlotte

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

Texas Tech University

University Of Arkansas, Monticello

University Of Houston, Victoria

University Of Nebraska, Omaha

University Of New Orleans

University Of Texas, El Paso

West Virginia Wesleyan College

Western Connecticut State University

Western New England University

Wilkes University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

