SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Data Science Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 167 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 167 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Data Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-data-science-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Data Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Bay Path University
Brandeis University
Brown University
Carnegie Mellon University
Clarkson University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Columbia University
DePaul University
Drexel University
Duke University
George Washington University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Harrisburg University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Indiana University Bloomington
Johns Hopkins University
Lewis University
Loyola University Maryland
Merrimack College
Michigan State University
New York University
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Oklahoma State University
Purdue University
Santa Clara University
Seattle University
Slippery Rock University
South Dakota State University
Southern Methodist University
Syracuse University
Texas Tech University
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, San Diego
University of Chicago
University of Cincinnati
University of Connecticut
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri
University of Oklahoma
University of Rochester
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Austin
University of Texas, Dallas
University of Virginia
