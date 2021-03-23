SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Data Science Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 167 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 167 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Data Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-data-science-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Data Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Bay Path University

Brandeis University

Brown University

Carnegie Mellon University

Clarkson University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Columbia University

DePaul University

Drexel University

Duke University

George Washington University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Harrisburg University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Indiana University Bloomington

Johns Hopkins University

Lewis University

Loyola University Maryland

Merrimack College

Michigan State University

New York University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Oklahoma State University

Purdue University

Santa Clara University

Seattle University

Slippery Rock University

South Dakota State University

Southern Methodist University

Syracuse University

Texas Tech University

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, San Diego

University of Chicago

University of Cincinnati

University of Connecticut

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of Oklahoma

University of Rochester

University of San Francisco

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Austin

University of Texas, Dallas

University of Virginia

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

