SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 48 Master's in Database Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 203 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 203 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 48 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Database Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-database-management-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Database Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Austin Peay State University
Bellevue University
Boston University
Capella University
Central Washington University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Colorado Technical University
DePaul University
DeVry University
Duke University
Florida Institute of Technology
George Mason University
Harvard University
Liberty University
Long Island University
Loyola University Maryland
Maryville University
Merrimack College
National University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
Northwestern University
Purdue University Global
Regis University
South University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stanford University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Strayer University
University of Dallas
University of Denver
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University Of Illinois, Springfield
University of Maine
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
University of Notre Dame
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Florida
University of West Florida
University of West Georgia
Vanderbilt University
Walden University
West Texas A&M University
Western Governors University
Western Illinois University
