SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 48 Master's in Database Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 203 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 203 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 48 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Database Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-database-management-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Database Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Austin Peay State University

Bellevue University

Boston University

Capella University

Central Washington University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Colorado Technical University

DePaul University

DeVry University

Duke University

Florida Institute of Technology

George Mason University

Harvard University

Liberty University

Long Island University

Loyola University Maryland

Maryville University

Merrimack College

National University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

Northwestern University

Purdue University Global

Regis University

South University

Southern New Hampshire University

Stanford University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Strayer University

University of Dallas

University of Denver

University of Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University Of Illinois, Springfield

University of Maine

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Notre Dame

University of Pennsylvania

University of South Florida

University of West Florida

University of West Georgia

Vanderbilt University

Walden University

West Texas A&M University

Western Governors University

Western Illinois University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.