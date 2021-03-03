SEATTLE, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 195 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 195 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-education-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Ball State University

Bemidji State University

Campbellsville University

College of Saint Scholastica

Eastern Oregon University

Edinboro University

Fordham University

Fort Hays State University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Valley State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kansas State University

Louisiana State University

Messiah College

New York Institute of Technology

Niagara University

North Carolina State University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Illinois University

Portland State University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rutgers University

San Diego State University

Slippery Rock University

South Dakota State University

State University of New York, Albany

Texas A&M University, Commerce

Texas Tech University

Towson University

Trinity University

University Of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Alaska, Anchorage

University of Alaska, Fairbanks

University of Arkansas

University of Houston

University of Iowa

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Massachusetts, Lowell

University of North Carolina, Pembroke

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of North Texas

University of Northern Colorado

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee

University of South Florida

University of Texas, Arlington

University of the People

Webster University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

