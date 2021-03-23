SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Educational Technology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Educational Technology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-educational-technology-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Educational Technology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Ball State University
Boise State University
California State University, Fullerton
Canisius College
Columbia University
Concordia University, Chicago
Concordia University, Saint Paul
Concordia University, Wisconsin
Dakota State University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Emporia State University
Florida State University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Indiana University Bloomington
Iowa State University
Jacksonville State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kent State University
Liberty University
Michigan State University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Ohio State University
Oklahoma State University
Pennsylvania State University
State University of New York, Albany
Texas A & M University, College Station
Texas Tech University
University Of Arkansas
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Dayton
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Missouri
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of North Dakota
University of Oklahoma
University Of South Carolina
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Virginia
Virginia Tech
Webster University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com