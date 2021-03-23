SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Educational Technology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Educational Technology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-educational-technology-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Educational Technology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Appalachian State University

Ball State University

Boise State University

California State University, Fullerton

Canisius College

Columbia University

Concordia University, Chicago

Concordia University, Saint Paul

Concordia University, Wisconsin

Dakota State University

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Emporia State University

Florida State University

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Indiana University Bloomington

Iowa State University

Jacksonville State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kent State University

Liberty University

Michigan State University

Minnesota State University, Mankato

North Carolina State University

Northern Arizona University

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Pennsylvania State University

State University of New York, Albany

Texas A & M University, College Station

Texas Tech University

University Of Arkansas

University of Central Florida

University of Central Missouri

University of Dayton

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Missouri

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of North Dakota

University of Oklahoma

University Of South Carolina

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Virginia

Virginia Tech

Webster University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

