SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Elementary Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 199 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 199 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Elementary Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-elementary-education-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Elementary Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University System
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Ball State University
Bay Path University
Boston College
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbell University
Delta State University
East Carolina University
Eastern Kentucky University
Faulkner University
Indiana State University
Jacksonville State University
Kennesaw State University
Lesley University
Liberty University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Nova Southeastern University
Pittsburg State University
Regis University
Samford University
Slippery Rock University
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York, Oneonta
The College of New Jersey
Troy University
University Of Alabama
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Central Missouri
University Of Maine
University Of Mississippi
University of Nebraska, Kearney
University of New Mexico
University of North Carolina, Charlotte
University of North Carolina, Pembroke
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University Of North Dakota
University Of Northern Iowa
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Alabama
University Of Virginia
University of Wyoming
Vanderbilt University
West Virginia University
Western Carolina University
Western Governors University
Westfield State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
