SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Engineering Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-engineering-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
California State University, Fullerton
Clemson University
Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Colorado Technical University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Drexel University
Florida International University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Harvard University
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Missouri University Of Science And Technology
New York University Tandon School of Engineering
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Ohio State University
Ohio University
Oklahoma State University
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
South Dakota State University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas A & M University, College Station
Texas A&M University, Kingsville
Texas Tech University
University Of Alabama
University of Arizona
University Of Arkansas
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Cincinnati
University Of Dayton
University Of Florida
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Maryland
University of Michigan, Dearborn
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Dakota
University of South Florida
University Of Southern California
University of Virginia
Virginia Tech
Washington State University
