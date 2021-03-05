SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Engineering Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-engineering-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

California State University, Fullerton

Clemson University

Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Colorado Technical University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Drexel University

Florida International University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Harvard University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Missouri University Of Science And Technology

New York University Tandon School of Engineering

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Ohio State University

Ohio University

Oklahoma State University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

South Dakota State University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A & M University, College Station

Texas A&M University, Kingsville

Texas Tech University

University Of Alabama

University of Arizona

University Of Arkansas

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Cincinnati

University Of Dayton

University Of Florida

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Maryland

University of Michigan, Dearborn

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of North Dakota

University of South Florida

University Of Southern California

University of Virginia

Virginia Tech

Washington State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

