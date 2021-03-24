SEATTLE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Engineering Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 199 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 199 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Engineering Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-engineering-management-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Engineering Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Christian Brothers University
Colorado State University
Drexel University
Duke University
Florida International University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Lamar University
Lawrence Technological University
Lehigh University
Louisiana Tech University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Oakland University
Ohio University
Oklahoma State University
Old Dominion University
Purdue University
Robert Morris University
Rowan University
Saint Cloud State University
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas A & M University, College Station
Trine University
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Alabama, Huntsville
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
University of Dayton
University of Idaho
University of Louisville
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University of Michigan, Dearborn
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Carolina, Charlotte
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
University of Wisconsin, Madison
University of Wisconsin, Platteville
Washington State University
Western Kentucky University
Western New England University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
