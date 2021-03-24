SEATTLE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Engineering Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 199 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 199 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Engineering Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-engineering-management-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Engineering Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Christian Brothers University

Colorado State University

Drexel University

Duke University

Florida International University

George Washington University

Georgia Southern University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

Lawrence Technological University

Lehigh University

Louisiana Tech University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Oakland University

Ohio University

Oklahoma State University

Old Dominion University

Purdue University

Robert Morris University

Rowan University

Saint Cloud State University

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A & M University, College Station

Trine University

University Of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Alabama, Huntsville

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

University of Dayton

University of Idaho

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts, Lowell

University of Michigan, Dearborn

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

University of Wisconsin, Madison

University of Wisconsin, Platteville

Washington State University

Western Kentucky University

Western New England University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

