SEATTLE, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 35 Master's in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 35 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-entrepreneurship-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University System
Azusa Pacific University
Babson College
City University of New York, Baruch College
Cornell University
DePaul University
Drexel University
Full Sail University
Indiana University Bloomington
Lehigh University
Lindenwood University
New York University
Northeastern University
Pennsylvania State University
Pepperdine University
Peru State College
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Syracuse University
Temple University
University of Arizona
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Houston, Victoria
University of Maryland
University of Michigan
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of Pennsylvania
University of Rochester
University of San Francisco
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Dallas
University of Washington
Western Carolina University
