SEATTLE, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 35 Master's in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 35 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-entrepreneurship-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Public University System

Azusa Pacific University

Babson College

City University of New York, Baruch College

Cornell University

DePaul University

Drexel University

Full Sail University

Indiana University Bloomington

Lehigh University

Lindenwood University

New York University

Northeastern University

Pennsylvania State University

Pepperdine University

Peru State College

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Syracuse University

Temple University

University of Arizona

University of Delaware

University of Florida

University of Houston, Victoria

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of Pennsylvania

University of Rochester

University of San Francisco

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Dallas

University of Washington

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

