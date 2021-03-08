SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 47 Master's in Homeland Security Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 167 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 167 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Homeland Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-homeland-security-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Homeland Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University System
American University
Angelo State University
Anna Maria College
Arizona State University
Arkansas Tech University
Auburn University, Montgomery
Bellevue University
California University of Pennsylvania
Colorado Technical University
Endicott College
Excelsior College
Fairleigh Dickinson University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Grand Canyon University
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Liberty University
Mississippi College
Monmouth University
National University
Northcentral University
Northeastern University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Nova Southeastern University
Pace University
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University Global
Saint John's University
Saint Joseph's University
Salve Regina University
Sam Houston State University
Southern Illinois University
Southern New Hampshire University
Thomas Edison State University
Thomas Jefferson University
Tiffin University
Towson University
Trident University
Tulane University
University of Alaska, Fairbanks
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University of the District of Columbia
Upper Iowa University
Virginia Commonwealth University
Wilmington University
