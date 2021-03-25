SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 161 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 161 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-information-systems-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Bellevue University

Boston University

Brigham Young University

California State University, Fullerton

Colorado State University

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Colorado Technical University

Dakota State University

Drexel University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida State University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgia Southern University

Georgia State University

Harrisburg University

Indiana University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kennesaw State University

Liberty University

Loyola University Chicago

Marist College

Minot State University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Montclair State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

Sam Houston State University

Sam Houston State University

Stevens Institute of Technology

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Berkeley

University of Cincinnati

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University Of Illinois, Springfield

University of Maine

University of Michigan

University of Pennsylvania

University of South Florida

University of Texas, Dallas

Virginia Tech

West Texas A&M University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.