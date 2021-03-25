SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 161 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 161 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-information-systems-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Bellevue University
Boston University
Brigham Young University
California State University, Fullerton
Colorado State University
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Colorado Technical University
Dakota State University
Drexel University
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida State University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Georgia State University
Harrisburg University
Indiana University
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Loyola University Chicago
Marist College
Minot State University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Montclair State University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New York University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University
Sam Houston State University
Stevens Institute of Technology
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of California, Berkeley
University of Cincinnati
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University Of Illinois, Springfield
University of Maine
University of Michigan
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Florida
University of Texas, Dallas
Virginia Tech
West Texas A&M University
