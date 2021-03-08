SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Internet Security Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 160 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 160 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Internet Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-internet-security-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Internet Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American National University

Bay Atlantic University

Bellevue University

Champlain College

Dakota State University

Drexel University

EC-Council University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida Institute of Technology

George Mason University

George Washington University

Indiana University

Iowa State University

Jacksonville State University

Johns Hopkins University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Mercy College

Mercyhurst University

National University

New York University

Northeastern University

Norwich University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Purdue University

Regis University

Robert Morris University

Saint Leo University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Sam Houston State University

Sans Technology Institute

Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia

Southern New Hampshire University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Syracuse University

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Dallas

University of Delaware

University of Denver

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Maryland

University of Rhode Island

University of San Diego

Utica College

Virginia Tech

Western Governors University

Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

