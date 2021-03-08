SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Internet Security Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 160 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 160 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Internet Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-internet-security-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Internet Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American National University
Bay Atlantic University
Bellevue University
Champlain College
Dakota State University
Drexel University
EC-Council University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida Institute of Technology
George Mason University
George Washington University
Indiana University
Iowa State University
Jacksonville State University
Johns Hopkins University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Mercy College
Mercyhurst University
National University
New York University
Northeastern University
Norwich University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Purdue University
Regis University
Robert Morris University
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Sam Houston State University
Sans Technology Institute
Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia
Southern New Hampshire University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Syracuse University
University of Arizona
University of California, Berkeley
University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Dallas
University of Delaware
University of Denver
University of Detroit Mercy
University of Maryland
University of Rhode Island
University of San Diego
Utica College
Virginia Tech
Western Governors University
Wilmington University
