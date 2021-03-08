SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in K-12 Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 179 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 179 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in K-12 Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-k-12-education-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in K-12 Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alfred University

Appalachian State University

Auburn University

Baker College

Ball State University

Black Hills State University

Boston University

California University of Pennsylvania

Capella University

Chicago State University

City College of New York

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

City University of New York, Hunter College

City University of New York, Queens College

Clemson University

Colorado State University, Global Campus

East Carolina University

Emporia State University

Hamline University

Harding University

Iowa State University

James Madison University

LeTourneau University

Michigan State University

Michigan Technological University

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mississippi State University

Missouri State University

Morehead State University

Northwest Missouri State University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University

Slippery Rock University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia

Southern Oregon University

State University of New York, Buffalo

State University of New York, Oneonta

State University Of New York, Oswego

Stevenson University

Texas A & M University, College Station

University of Central Missouri

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii

University of South Carolina

University Of Texas, El Paso

University of the Cumberlands

Wayne State College

Western Oregon University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

