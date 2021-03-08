SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in K-12 Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 179 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 179 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in K-12 Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-k-12-education-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in K-12 Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alfred University
Appalachian State University
Auburn University
Baker College
Ball State University
Black Hills State University
Boston University
California University of Pennsylvania
Capella University
Chicago State University
City College of New York
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
City University of New York, Hunter College
City University of New York, Queens College
Clemson University
Colorado State University, Global Campus
East Carolina University
Emporia State University
Hamline University
Harding University
Iowa State University
James Madison University
LeTourneau University
Michigan State University
Michigan Technological University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mississippi State University
Missouri State University
Morehead State University
Northwest Missouri State University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Slippery Rock University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia
Southern Oregon University
State University of New York, Buffalo
State University of New York, Oneonta
State University Of New York, Oswego
Stevenson University
Texas A & M University, College Station
University of Central Missouri
University of Georgia
University of Hawaii
University of South Carolina
University Of Texas, El Paso
University of the Cumberlands
Wayne State College
Western Oregon University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com