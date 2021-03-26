SEATTLE, Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Math Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 193 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 193 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Math Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-math-education-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Math Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Aurora University
Ball State University
Boston University
Chadron State College
Columbus State University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Emporia State University
Georgia State University
Grand Canyon University
Harvard University
Indiana State University
Iowa State University
James Madison University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Lesley University
Liberty University
Marshall University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Montana State University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Nova Southeastern University
Radford University
Regent University
Rutgers University
Rutgers University, Camden
Shawnee State University
Slippery Rock University
State University of New York College, Brockport
State University of New York, Buffalo
Texas A & M University, College Station
University of Alaska
University of Arkansas
University of Cincinnati
University of Detroit Mercy
University Of Florida
University of Houston
University Of Idaho
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
UNC Greensboro
University Of Pittsburgh
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
Western Governors University
Western Kentucky University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com