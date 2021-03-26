SEATTLE, Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Mechanical Engineering Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Mechanical Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-mechanical-engineering-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Mechanical Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Boston University
California Institute of Technology
Carnegie Mellon University
Case Western Reserve University
Clemson University
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Duke University
Florida Institute of Technology
Georgia Institute of Technology
Iowa State University
Lehigh University
Michigan State University
Michigan Technological University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
North Carolina State University
Northwestern University
Ohio State University
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rice University
Stanford University
State University of New York, Buffalo
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas A & M University, College Station
University of New Mexico
University of Arizona
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Delaware
University of Houston
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland
University of Michigan, Dearborn
University of Notre Dame
University of Rochester
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Austin
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Washington State University
Washington University, St. Louis
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
