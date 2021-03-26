SEATTLE, Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Mechanical Engineering Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Mechanical Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-mechanical-engineering-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Mechanical Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Boston University

California Institute of Technology

Carnegie Mellon University

Case Western Reserve University

Clemson University

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Duke University

Florida Institute of Technology

Georgia Institute of Technology

Iowa State University

Lehigh University

Michigan State University

Michigan Technological University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

North Carolina State University

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rice University

Stanford University

State University of New York, Buffalo

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A & M University, College Station

University of New Mexico

University of Arizona

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Delaware

University of Houston

University of Idaho

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland

University of Michigan, Dearborn

University of Notre Dame

University of Rochester

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Austin

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Washington State University

Washington University, St. Louis

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

