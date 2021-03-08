SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Music Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Music Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-music-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Music Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alverno College

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Augsburg University

Ball State University

Belmont University

Berklee College of Music

Binghamton University

Boston University

Bowling Green State University

Brigham Young University

California State University, North Ridge

Carnegie Mellon University

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

Cleveland Institute of Music

Colburn School

Colorado State University

Curtis Institute of Music

Eastern Illinois University

Florida State University

Georgia College & State University

Illinois State University

Immaculata University

Indiana University Bloomington

Johns Hopkins University

Liberty University

Manhattan School of Music

Maryville University

Molloy College

Montclair State University

New England Conservatory of Music

New Mexico State University

New Paltz

Oberlin College and Conservatory

Ohio University

Saint Mary of the Woods College

Sam Houston State University

San Francisco Conservatory of Music

Shenandoah University

State University Of New York, Fredonia

Temple University

Texas Woman's University

The Juilliard School

The New School

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Missouri

University of Rochester

University of Southern California

West Virginia University

Yale University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.