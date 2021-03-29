SEATTLE, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Master's in Public Safety Administration Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Public Safety Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-public-safety-administration-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Public Safety Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Anna Maria College

Arizona State University

Bowling Green State University

California State University, San Bernardino

Capella University

Central Washington University

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Colorado Technical University

Columbia Southern University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida International University

Florida State University

Franklin University

George Washington University

Grand Canyon University

Hawaii Pacific University

Indiana State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Lewis University

Michigan State University

Murray State University

Oakland University

Pace University

Purdue University Global

Saint Joseph's University

Sam Houston State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southern Illinois University

Temple University

Texas Christian University

University of Alabama

University of California, Irvine

University of Central Florida

University of Central Missouri

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

University Of Colorado, Denver

University of Findlay

University of Florida

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Iowa

University of Louisville

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts, Lowell

University Of Nebraska, Omaha

University of San Diego

University of St. Thomas

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

