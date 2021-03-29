SEATTLE, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Master's in Public Safety Administration Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Public Safety Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-public-safety-administration-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Public Safety Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Anna Maria College
Arizona State University
Bowling Green State University
California State University, San Bernardino
Capella University
Central Washington University
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Colorado Technical University
Columbia Southern University
East Carolina University
Eastern Kentucky University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida International University
Florida State University
Franklin University
George Washington University
Grand Canyon University
Hawaii Pacific University
Indiana State University
Indiana University Bloomington
Lewis University
Michigan State University
Murray State University
Oakland University
Pace University
Purdue University Global
Saint Joseph's University
Sam Houston State University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southern Illinois University
Temple University
Texas Christian University
University of Alabama
University of California, Irvine
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
University Of Colorado, Denver
University of Findlay
University of Florida
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Iowa
University of Louisville
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University Of Nebraska, Omaha
University of San Diego
University of St. Thomas
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com