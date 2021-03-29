SEATTLE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Secondary Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Secondary Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-secondary-education-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Secondary Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American College of Education

Arizona State University

Ball State University

Black Hills State University

Boston College

Brandman University

California State University, Fullerton

Columbus State University

DePaul University

George Washington University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Canyon University

Hope International University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kennesaw State University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Mercy College

Mississippi State University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Northwestern University

Old Dominion University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's University

Slippery Rock University

Southeast Missouri State University

Temple University

Texas State University

Towson University

University of New Mexico

University of Alabama

University of California, Irvine

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Kentucky

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of Maine

University Of Mississippi

University of Nebraska, Kearney

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

University of North Texas

University of Northern Iowa

University of South Alabama

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Vanderbilt University

Wayne State University

Western Kentucky University

Wisconsin Lutheran College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

