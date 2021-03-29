SEATTLE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Secondary Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Secondary Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-secondary-education-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Secondary Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American College of Education
Arizona State University
Ball State University
Black Hills State University
Boston College
Brandman University
California State University, Fullerton
Columbus State University
DePaul University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Grand Canyon University
Hope International University
Indiana University Bloomington
Kennesaw State University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Mercy College
Mississippi State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Northwestern University
Old Dominion University
Regis University
Saint Joseph's University
Slippery Rock University
Southeast Missouri State University
Temple University
Texas State University
Towson University
University of New Mexico
University of Alabama
University of California, Irvine
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Kentucky
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Maine
University Of Mississippi
University of Nebraska, Kearney
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Carolina, Charlotte
University of North Texas
University of Northern Iowa
University of South Alabama
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Vanderbilt University
Wayne State University
Western Kentucky University
Wisconsin Lutheran College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
