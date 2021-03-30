SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 181 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 181 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-social-work-msw-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

Arizona State University

Azusa Pacific University

Boise State University

Boston College

Boston University

California State University, North Ridge

California State University, San Bernardino

Case Western Reserve University

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Florida State University

Fordham University

Indiana University

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University

Monmouth University

New York University

North Carolina State University

Ohio State University

Our Lady of the Lake University

Portland State University

Rutgers University

San Diego State University

Simmons University

State University of New York, Albany

State University of New York, Buffalo

Texas State University

Tulane University

University of Alabama

University of California, Berkeley

University of Central Florida

University of Denver

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Montana

University of New England

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of North Dakota

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Texas, San Antonio

Widener University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

