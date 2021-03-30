SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 181 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 181 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-social-work-msw-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
Arizona State University
Azusa Pacific University
Boise State University
Boston College
Boston University
California State University, North Ridge
California State University, San Bernardino
Case Western Reserve University
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Florida State University
Fordham University
Indiana University
Louisiana State University
Michigan State University
Monmouth University
New York University
North Carolina State University
Ohio State University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Portland State University
Rutgers University
San Diego State University
Simmons University
State University of New York, Albany
State University of New York, Buffalo
Texas State University
Tulane University
University of Alabama
University of California, Berkeley
University of Central Florida
University of Denver
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Montana
University of New England
University of North Carolina, Charlotte
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of North Dakota
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas, Arlington
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Texas, San Antonio
Widener University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
