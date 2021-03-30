SEATTLE, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Master's in Sociology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Sociology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-sociology-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Sociology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arizona State University
Boston College
Boston University
Brandeis University
California State University, Dominguez Hills
California State University, Long Beach
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Cornell University
George Washington University
Grand Canyon University
Idaho State University
Illinois State University
Iowa State University
Michigan State University
Middle Tennessee State University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Morehead State University
Morgan State University
New Mexico State University
New York University
Ohio University
Sam Houston State University
San Diego State University
San Jose State University
South Dakota State University
State University of New York, Albany
Texas A&M University, Commerce
Texas Woman's University
The New School
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University Of Florida
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University Of Nebraska, Omaha
UNC Greensboro
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University Of North Texas
University Of South Alabama
University of Texas, Austin
University Of Toledo
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Virginia Commonwealth University
Wichita State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
