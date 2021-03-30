SEATTLE, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Master's in Sociology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Sociology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-sociology-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Sociology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Arizona State University

Boston College

Boston University

Brandeis University

California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, Long Beach

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Cornell University

George Washington University

Grand Canyon University

Idaho State University

Illinois State University

Iowa State University

Michigan State University

Middle Tennessee State University

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Morehead State University

Morgan State University

New Mexico State University

New York University

Ohio University

Sam Houston State University

San Diego State University

San Jose State University

South Dakota State University

State University of New York, Albany

Texas A&M University, Commerce

Texas Woman's University

The New School

University Of Alabama, Birmingham

University Of Florida

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University Of Nebraska, Omaha

UNC Greensboro

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University Of North Texas

University Of South Alabama

University of Texas, Austin

University Of Toledo

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Virginia Commonwealth University

Wichita State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

