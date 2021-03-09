SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 41 Master's in Supply Chain Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Supply Chain Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-supply-chain-management-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Supply Chain Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
Air University
American Public University System
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Athens State University
Boston University
Charleston Southern University
Elmhurst University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Florida Institute of Technology
Fontbonne University
Georgia College & State University
Indiana University Bloomington
Kettering University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Michigan State University
Middle Tennessee State University
North Carolina State University
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University
Pennsylvania State University
Portland State University
Purdue University
Rutgers University
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
Syracuse University
University of Alabama, Huntsville
University of Arkansas
University of Denver
University of Missouri Saint Louis
University of San Diego
University Of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas, Dallas
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin, Madison
University of Wisconsin, Platteville
Wright State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com