SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 41 Master's in Supply Chain Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 201 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 201 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Supply Chain Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-supply-chain-management-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Supply Chain Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

Air University

American Public University System

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Athens State University

Boston University

Charleston Southern University

Elmhurst University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Florida Institute of Technology

Fontbonne University

Georgia College & State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kettering University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michigan State University

Middle Tennessee State University

North Carolina State University

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University

Portland State University

Purdue University

Rutgers University

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

Syracuse University

University of Alabama, Huntsville

University of Arkansas

University of Denver

University of Missouri Saint Louis

University of San Diego

University Of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Texas, Dallas

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Madison

University of Wisconsin, Platteville

Wright State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

