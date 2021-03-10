SEATTLE, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Finance Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 172 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 172 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Finance Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-finance-degree-programs/
2021 MBA in Finance Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Azusa Pacific University
Ball State University
Benedictine University
California Lutheran University
Carnegie Mellon University
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Colorado Technical University
Dallas Baptist University
Drexel University
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Indiana University
Johns Hopkins University
Johnson & Wales University
Lehigh University
Lindenwood University
Marist College
Mississippi College
Missouri State University
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Pennsylvania State University
Quinnipiac University
Regis University
Saint Joseph's University
Samford University
Southern New Hampshire University
St. Thomas Aquinas College
Stevens Institute Of Technology
Syracuse University
Temple University
Touro University Worldwide
University of Arizona
University Of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Maryland
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University Of Nebraska
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University Of North Texas
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Villanova University
Washington State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com