SEATTLE, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Finance Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 172 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 172 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Finance Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-finance-degree-programs/

2021 MBA in Finance Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Azusa Pacific University

Ball State University

Benedictine University

California Lutheran University

Carnegie Mellon University

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Colorado Technical University

Dallas Baptist University

Drexel University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Indiana University

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Wales University

Lehigh University

Lindenwood University

Marist College

Mississippi College

Missouri State University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Pennsylvania State University

Quinnipiac University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's University

Samford University

Southern New Hampshire University

St. Thomas Aquinas College

Stevens Institute Of Technology

Syracuse University

Temple University

Touro University Worldwide

University of Arizona

University Of Delaware

University of Florida

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University Of Nebraska

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University Of North Texas

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Villanova University

Washington State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.