SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Marketing Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 180 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Marketing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-marketing-degree-programs/
2021 MBA in Marketing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arizona State University
Babson College
Brandman University
Brenau University
Central Michigan University
City University of Seattle
Colorado State University
Columbia Southern University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Dallas Baptist University
Dominican University
Drexel University
Duke University
East Carolina University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide
Fort Hays State University
Grand Canyon University
Harvard University
Indiana University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Loyola Marymount University
Messiah College
National University
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Pepperdine University
Regis University
Rivier University
Rutgers University, Camden
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Syracuse University
University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Dakota
University of Pennsylvania
University of Rochester
University of South Dakota
University of Washington
Villanova University
Walden University
Webster University
Wichita State University
Wright State University
