SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Marketing Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 180 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Marketing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-marketing-degree-programs/

2021 MBA in Marketing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Arizona State University

Babson College

Brandman University

Brenau University

Central Michigan University

City University of Seattle

Colorado State University

Columbia Southern University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Dallas Baptist University

Dominican University

Drexel University

Duke University

East Carolina University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide

Fort Hays State University

Grand Canyon University

Harvard University

Indiana University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Loyola Marymount University

Messiah College

National University

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Pepperdine University

Regis University

Rivier University

Rutgers University, Camden

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Syracuse University

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of North Dakota

University of Pennsylvania

University of Rochester

University of South Dakota

University of Washington

Villanova University

Walden University

Webster University

Wichita State University

Wright State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

