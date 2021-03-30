SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 MBA in Nonprofit Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 176 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 176 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Nonprofit Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-nonprofit-management-degree-programs/
2021 MBA in Nonprofit Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Asbury University
Bay Path University
Brenau University
Cairn University
Case Western Reserve University
Chaminade University, Honolulu
Columbia University
Concordia University, Chicago
Concordia University, Wisconsin
Crown College
Dallas Baptist University
DePaul University
Doane University
Gratz College
Hope International University
Johnson & Wales University
Johnson University
Judson University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Louisiana State University, Shreveport
Metropolitan State University
National Louis University
New England College
North Park University
Oklahoma State University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Regent University
Regis University
Touro University Worldwide
University Of Central Florida
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Portland
University of San Francisco
University of Tampa
University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Washington University, St. Louis
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com