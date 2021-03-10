SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Project Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Project Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-project-management-degree-programs/
2021 MBA in Project Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American InterContinental University
Ashland University
Bellevue University
Brenau University
California InterContinental University
Capella University
Central Michigan University
City University Of Seattle
Colorado Christian University
Colorado Technical University
Columbia Southern University
Cornerstone University
Creighton University
Dallas Baptist University
DeSales University
Doane University
East Carolina University
Endicott College
Fayetteville State University
Florida Institute Of Technology
Grand Canyon University
Grantham University
Herzing University
IGlobal University
Lamar University
Lasell University
Lawrence Technological University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University, Shreveport
Maryville University
Mississippi State University
Montclair State University
New England College
Northcentral University
Norwich University
Pennsylvania State University
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
South College
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Wesleyan University
Stevens Institute Of Technology
University of Louisiana, Lafayette
University of Mary
University Of North Alabama
University Of Texas, Dallas
University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater
Walden University
Wright State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
