SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Project Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Project Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-project-management-degree-programs/

2021 MBA in Project Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American InterContinental University

Ashland University

Bellevue University

Brenau University

California InterContinental University

Capella University

Central Michigan University

City University Of Seattle

Colorado Christian University

Colorado Technical University

Columbia Southern University

Cornerstone University

Creighton University

Dallas Baptist University

DeSales University

Doane University

East Carolina University

Endicott College

Fayetteville State University

Florida Institute Of Technology

Grand Canyon University

Grantham University

Herzing University

IGlobal University

Lamar University

Lasell University

Lawrence Technological University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University, Shreveport

Maryville University

Mississippi State University

Montclair State University

New England College

Northcentral University

Norwich University

Pennsylvania State University

Saint Leo University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

South College

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Wesleyan University

Stevens Institute Of Technology

University of Louisiana, Lafayette

University of Mary

University Of North Alabama

University Of Texas, Dallas

University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater

Walden University

Wright State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

