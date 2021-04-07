SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Most Affordable Online BCBA Program Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 82 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list for Most Affordable Online BCBA Program Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/cheapest-online-bcba-degree-programs/

2021 Most Affordable Online BCBA Program Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arcadia University

Arizona State University

Ball State University

Brandman University

Cairn University

California University of Pennsylvania

Capella University

Clemson University

Cleveland State University

College of Saint Elizabeth

Drexel University

Endicott College

George Mason University

Kent State University

Lehigh University

McNeese State University

Michigan State University

Monmouth University

National University

Northeastern University

Northern Arizona University

Pepperdine University

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Portland State University

Purdue University Global

Saint Joseph's University

Simmons University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University

St. Joseph's College New York

Texas A&M University, College Station

Texas Tech University

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

University of Arizona

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado

University of Colorado Denver

University of Dayton

University of Kansas

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Nevada, Reno

University of North Dakota

University of North Texas

University of Northern Colorado

University of South Florida

University of Southern Maine

University of Washington

University of West Florida

Walden University

West Virginia University

Western Connecticut State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

