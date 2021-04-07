SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Most Affordable Online BCBA Program Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 82 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list for Most Affordable Online BCBA Program Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/cheapest-online-bcba-degree-programs/
2021 Most Affordable Online BCBA Program Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arcadia University
Arizona State University
Ball State University
Brandman University
Cairn University
California University of Pennsylvania
Capella University
Clemson University
Cleveland State University
College of Saint Elizabeth
Drexel University
Endicott College
George Mason University
Kent State University
Lehigh University
McNeese State University
Michigan State University
Monmouth University
National University
Northeastern University
Northern Arizona University
Pepperdine University
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Portland State University
Purdue University Global
Saint Joseph's University
Simmons University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University
St. Joseph's College New York
Texas A&M University, College Station
Texas Tech University
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
University of Arizona
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado
University of Colorado Denver
University of Dayton
University of Kansas
University of Louisville
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Nevada, Reno
University of North Dakota
University of North Texas
University of Northern Colorado
University of South Florida
University of Southern Maine
University of Washington
University of West Florida
Walden University
West Virginia University
Western Connecticut State University
