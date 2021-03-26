SEATTLE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Nutrition Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 190 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 190 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Nutrition Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-nutrition-degree-programs/
2021 Nutrition Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Benedictine University
Brigham Young University
Colorado State University
Eastern Michigan University
Indiana State University
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Kansas State University
Logan University
Missouri State University
Oregon State University
Purdue University Global
Purdue University
Rowan University
Rutgers University
South Dakota State University
Texas Christian University
Texas Tech University
Texas Woman's University
University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of California, Davis
University of Central Missouri
University of Cincinnati
University of Connecticut
University of Houston
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Kentucky
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University of Memphis
University of Minnesota
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Montevallo
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Dakota
University of North Florida
University of Northern Colorado
University of Pittsburgh
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Texas, Austin
University of Texas, San Antonio
University of Vermont
University of Washington
University of Western States
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Utah State University
Wayne State University
Western Illinois University
