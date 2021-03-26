SEATTLE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Nutrition Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 190 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 190 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Nutrition Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-nutrition-degree-programs/

2021 Nutrition Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Benedictine University

Brigham Young University

Colorado State University

Eastern Michigan University

Indiana State University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Kansas State University

Logan University

Missouri State University

Oregon State University

Purdue University Global

Purdue University

Rowan University

Rutgers University

South Dakota State University

Texas Christian University

Texas Tech University

Texas Woman's University

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of California, Davis

University of Central Missouri

University of Cincinnati

University of Connecticut

University of Houston

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Kentucky

University of Massachusetts, Lowell

University of Memphis

University of Minnesota

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Montevallo

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of North Dakota

University of North Florida

University of Northern Colorado

University of Pittsburgh

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Texas, Austin

University of Texas, San Antonio

University of Vermont

University of Washington

University of Western States

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Utah State University

Wayne State University

Western Illinois University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

