SEATTLE, Apr. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Bachelors Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 79] schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 61 making it to the final list for Online Bachelors Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-bachelors-degrees-and-programs/
2021 Online Bachelors Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Bellevue University
Bemidji State University
Brandman University
California Baptist University, Online
Campbellsville University
Central Methodist University
Champlain College
City University of New York
City University of Seattle
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University Global
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University Wisconsin
Concordia University, St. Paul
Dallas Baptist University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Eastern New Mexico University
Eastern Oregon University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Excelsior College
Franklin Pierce University
Franklin University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Indiana University
King University
Lamar University
Loyola University Chicago
New England College of Business
New England Institute of Technology
North Greenville University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University
Norwich University
Oral Roberts University
Pace University
Portland State University
Regent University
Regis University
Sam Houston State University
Southeast Missouri State University
State University of New York at Delhi
Texas Tech University
University of Arizona
University of Bridgeport
University of Cincinnati
University of La Verne
University of Minnesota, Crookston
University of Missouri
University of South Carolina, Aiken
University of Texas Permian Basin
Washington State University
Weber State University
Western Kentucky University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com