SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Business Administration Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 177 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 70 making it to the final list for Online Business Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-business-administration-degree-programs/
2021 Online Business Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Intercontinental University
American Public University
Amridge University
Appalachian State University
Assumption University
Azusa Pacific University
Baker College
Ball State University
Belhaven University
Bellevue University
Bemidji State University
Black Hills State University
Blue Mountain College
Brandman University
California Baptist University, Online
California State University, East Bay
California State University, Fullerton
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Capella University
Central Baptist College
City University of New York
City University of Seattle
Clayton State University
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Columbia College
Concordia University Irvine
Concordia University, St. Paul
East Carolina University
Eastern Oregon University
Everglades University
Fitchburg State University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Fort Hays State University
Graceland University
Grand Canyon University
Greenfield Community College
Harding University
Herzing University
Huntington University
Husson University
Indian River State College
Indiana State University
Indiana University
Indiana University East
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lamar University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University, Alexandria
Northern Arizona University
Oregon State University
Penn State World Campus
Southeast Missouri State University
The University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Iowa
University of Maine at Augusta
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University Of Minnesota, Crookston
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
University of Wyoming
Westfield State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com