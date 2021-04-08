SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Business Administration Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 177 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 70 making it to the final list for Online Business Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-business-administration-degree-programs/

2021 Online Business Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Intercontinental University

American Public University

Amridge University

Appalachian State University

Assumption University

Azusa Pacific University

Baker College

Ball State University

Belhaven University

Bellevue University

Bemidji State University

Black Hills State University

Blue Mountain College

Brandman University

California Baptist University, Online

California State University, East Bay

California State University, Fullerton

California University of Pennsylvania

Campbellsville University

Capella University

Central Baptist College

City University of New York

City University of Seattle

Clayton State University

Colorado Christian University

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Columbia College

Concordia University Irvine

Concordia University, St. Paul

East Carolina University

Eastern Oregon University

Everglades University

Fitchburg State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Fort Hays State University

Graceland University

Grand Canyon University

Greenfield Community College

Harding University

Herzing University

Huntington University

Husson University

Indian River State College

Indiana State University

Indiana University

Indiana University East

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University, Alexandria

Northern Arizona University

Oregon State University

Penn State World Campus

Southeast Missouri State University

The University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Iowa

University of Maine at Augusta

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University Of Minnesota, Crookston

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

University of Wyoming

Westfield State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

