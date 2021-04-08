SEATTLE, Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Certificate Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 127 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 64 making it to the final list for Online Certificate Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-certificate-programs/

2021 Online Certificate Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany Technical College

Arkansas State University

Baker University

Barton County Community College

Boston University

California Southern University

Carl Albert State College

Central Community College

Central New Mexico Community College

Central Texas College

Champlain College

Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Charter Oak State College

Coastline Community College

Cochise College

Collin County Community College District

Columbus State Community College

Concordia University, St. Paul

Cornell University

Craven Community College

Crowder College

Dickinson State University

Duke University

Eastern Gateway Community College

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Georgetown University

Harvard University

Highland Community College

Hillsborough Community College

Hutchinson Community College

Ivy Tech Community College

Jefferson College

Johnson & Wales University

Keiser University

Lamar University

Lone Star College

Louisiana State University

Mesa Community College

Metropolitan Community College

Michigan State University

Mississippi College

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Neosho County Community College

North Central Missouri College

North Hennepin Community College

Northeast Community College

Penn Foster

Pitt Community College

Regent University

Rutgers University

Sam Houston State University

San Juan College

Shoreline Community College

Sinclair Community College

Southeast Community College

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Regional Technical College

Stanford University

State Fair Community College

Tarrant County College

Tulsa Community College

Wake Technical Community College

Washtenaw Community College

Williston State College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

