SEATTLE, Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Certificate Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 127 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 64 making it to the final list for Online Certificate Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-certificate-programs/
2021 Online Certificate Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany Technical College
Arkansas State University
Baker University
Barton County Community College
Boston University
California Southern University
Carl Albert State College
Central Community College
Central New Mexico Community College
Central Texas College
Champlain College
Chandler-Gilbert Community College
Charter Oak State College
Coastline Community College
Cochise College
Collin County Community College District
Columbus State Community College
Concordia University, St. Paul
Cornell University
Craven Community College
Crowder College
Dickinson State University
Duke University
Eastern Gateway Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Georgetown University
Harvard University
Highland Community College
Hillsborough Community College
Hutchinson Community College
Ivy Tech Community College
Jefferson College
Johnson & Wales University
Keiser University
Lamar University
Lone Star College
Louisiana State University
Mesa Community College
Metropolitan Community College
Michigan State University
Mississippi College
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Neosho County Community College
North Central Missouri College
North Hennepin Community College
Northeast Community College
Penn Foster
Pitt Community College
Regent University
Rutgers University
Sam Houston State University
San Juan College
Shoreline Community College
Sinclair Community College
Southeast Community College
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Regional Technical College
Stanford University
State Fair Community College
Tarrant County College
Tulsa Community College
Wake Technical Community College
Washtenaw Community College
Williston State College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com