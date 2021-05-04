SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Colleges.

Intelligent.com analyzed 87 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-colleges/

2021 Online Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Appalachian State University

Arkansas State University

Becker College

Brescia University

California Baptist University, Online

Cameron University

Cedarville University

Champlain College

Clarkson College

Columbia International University

Dallas Baptist University

Duquesne University

Eastern Illinois University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern New Mexico University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Faulkner University

Graceland University

Greenville University

Huntington University

Kansas State University

Kentucky Community & Technical College System

Lindenwood University

Marian University

Millersville University

Mississippi College

Montana State University

Montana State University Billings

Mount Carmel College of Nursing

National Louis University

National University

North Greenville University

Northern Arizona University

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Northwest Nazarene University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Pace University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rowan University

Sam Houston State University

South Dakota State University

Southeast Missouri State University

State University of New York at Delhi

SUNY Buffalo State College

Texas A&M International University

The University of Southern Mississippi

Troy University

UNC Greensboro

Union University

University of Central Florida

University of Central Missouri

University of Florida

University of Idaho

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of North Georgia

Wayne Community College

Wayne State College

Weber State University

Webster University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

