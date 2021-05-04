SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Colleges.
Intelligent.com analyzed 87 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-colleges/
2021 Online Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Arkansas State University
Becker College
Brescia University
California Baptist University, Online
Cameron University
Cedarville University
Champlain College
Clarkson College
Columbia International University
Dallas Baptist University
Duquesne University
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern New Mexico University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Faulkner University
Graceland University
Greenville University
Huntington University
Kansas State University
Kentucky Community & Technical College System
Lindenwood University
Marian University
Millersville University
Mississippi College
Montana State University
Montana State University Billings
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
National Louis University
National University
North Greenville University
Northern Arizona University
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Northwest Nazarene University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Pace University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rowan University
Sam Houston State University
South Dakota State University
Southeast Missouri State University
State University of New York at Delhi
SUNY Buffalo State College
Texas A&M International University
The University of Southern Mississippi
Troy University
UNC Greensboro
Union University
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Florida
University of Idaho
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of North Georgia
Wayne Community College
Wayne State College
Weber State University
Webster University
Western Kentucky University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com