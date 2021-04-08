SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Communications Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 300 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 65 making it to the final list for Online Communications Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-communications-degree-programs/
2021 Online Communications Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy Of Art University
Alvernia University
American Public University
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Bellevue University
Bemidji State University
California Baptist University, Online
City University of New York
Colorado State University
Columbus State University
Concordia University Wisconsin
DePaul University
Dominican College
Drexel University
Florida International University
Franklin University
Indiana University East
King University
Lamar University
Lasell College
Liberty University
Lynn University
Midway University
Mississippi College
Missouri State University
Montana State University Billings
Northeastern University
Northern Arizona University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Penn State World Campus
Point Park University
Purdue University
Queens University of Charlotte
Regent University
Regis University
San Diego Christian College
Southern New Hampshire University
St. Bonaventure University
State University of New York, Oswego
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
University of Colorado Denver
University of Louisville
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Minnesota, Crookston
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska
University of New Mexico
University of North Dakota
University of Southern Maine
University of Texas Permian Basin
University of West Alabama
Valley City State University
Waldorf University
Washington State University
Webster University
West Virginia University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com