SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Computer Science Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 127 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 61 making it to the final list for Online Computer Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-computer-science-degree-programs/

2021 Online Computer Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Austin Peay State University

Baker College

Campbellsville University

Central Methodist University

City University of Seattle

Colorado State University

Colorado Technical University

Dakota State University

DePaul University

Eastern New Mexico University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Florida State University

Fort Hays State University

Franklin University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Military College

Georgia Southwestern State University

Grantham University

Iowa Western Community College

Jamestown Community College

Lamar University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Lone Star College

National University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

Northern Kentucky University

Ocean County College

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University

Park University

Rasmussen University

Regis University

Rogers State University

Saint Leo University

Salem University

South Texas College

Southern New Hampshire University

Thomas Edison State University

Trident University International

Trinity Valley Community College

Troy University

University of Bridgeport

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Florida

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Texas at Austin

University Of The People

Weber State University

Western Governors University

Wilmington University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.