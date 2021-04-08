SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Computer Science Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 127 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 61 making it to the final list for Online Computer Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-computer-science-degree-programs/
2021 Online Computer Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Austin Peay State University
Baker College
Campbellsville University
Central Methodist University
City University of Seattle
Colorado State University
Colorado Technical University
Dakota State University
DePaul University
Eastern New Mexico University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Florida State University
Fort Hays State University
Franklin University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Military College
Georgia Southwestern State University
Grantham University
Iowa Western Community College
Jamestown Community College
Lamar University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Lone Star College
National University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
Northern Kentucky University
Ocean County College
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Park University
Rasmussen University
Regis University
Rogers State University
Saint Leo University
Salem University
South Texas College
Southern New Hampshire University
Thomas Edison State University
Trident University International
Trinity Valley Community College
Troy University
University of Bridgeport
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Florida
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Texas at Austin
University Of The People
Weber State University
Western Governors University
Wilmington University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
