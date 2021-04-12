SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 207 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 63 making it to the final list for Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-criminal-justice-degree-programs/

2021 Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Ashland University

Auburn University

Azusa Pacific University

Ball State University

Bemidji State University

Campbellsville University

Capella University

Colorado State University Global

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University, St. Paul

Crown College

Drexel University

Drury University

Eastern Kentucky University

Excelsior College

Faulkner University

Fort Hays State University

Grantham University

Hampton University

Indiana State University

Indiana University

Kent State University

Liberty University

Limestone College

Louisiana State University, Alexandria

Lynn University

Midway University

New England Institute of Technology

North Carolina Central University

North Greenville University

Northeastern University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern State University

Norwich University

Oakland City University

Ohio Christian University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Rutgers University

Sam Houston State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University

St. Joseph's College New York

State University of New York at Delhi

State University of New York, Oswego

Stevenson University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University, Central Texas

The Citadel

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Denver

University of Houston-Victoria

University of Louisville

University of Mary

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Utica College

Walden University

Washington State University

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

