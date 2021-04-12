SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 207 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 63 making it to the final list for Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-criminal-justice-degree-programs/
2021 Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Ashland University
Auburn University
Azusa Pacific University
Ball State University
Bemidji State University
Campbellsville University
Capella University
Colorado State University Global
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University, St. Paul
Crown College
Drexel University
Drury University
Eastern Kentucky University
Excelsior College
Faulkner University
Fort Hays State University
Grantham University
Hampton University
Indiana State University
Indiana University
Kent State University
Liberty University
Limestone College
Louisiana State University, Alexandria
Lynn University
Midway University
New England Institute of Technology
North Carolina Central University
North Greenville University
Northeastern University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University
Norwich University
Oakland City University
Ohio Christian University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Rutgers University
Sam Houston State University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University
St. Joseph's College New York
State University of New York at Delhi
State University of New York, Oswego
Stevenson University
Tarleton State University
Texas A&M University, Central Texas
The Citadel
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Louisville
University of Mary
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Utica College
Walden University
Washington State University
Western Carolina University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com