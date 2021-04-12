SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Cyber Security Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 105 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 66 making it to the final list for Online Cyber Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-cyber-security-degree-programs/

2021 Online Cyber Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alamo Colleges District

American Public University

Auburn University

Bellevue University

Bismarck State College

California Institute of Arts and Technology

Capella University

Capitol Technology University

Champlain College

Charter Oak State College

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Davenport University

Excelsior College

Florida Institute of Technology

Friends University

George Washington University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Military College

Grand Canyon University

Ivy Tech Community College

Jacksonville State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kennesaw State University

La Salle University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Maryville University

Mercy College

New York University

Norwich University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University, Institute of Technology

Old Dominion University

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University

Quinnipiac University

Regent University

Regis University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Roger Williams University

Russell Sage College

Saint Leo University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Sam Houston State University

Seminole State College

Southern Arkansas University

Southern New Hampshire University

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Dallas

University of Delaware

University of Maine at Augusta

University of Maryland

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Rhode Island

University of San Diego

University of Southern California

University of Texas at San Antonio

Webster University

Western Governors University

Western Nebraska Community College

Wilmington University

