SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Cyber Security Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 105 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 66 making it to the final list for Online Cyber Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-cyber-security-degree-programs/
2021 Online Cyber Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alamo Colleges District
American Public University
Auburn University
Bellevue University
Bismarck State College
California Institute of Arts and Technology
Capella University
Capitol Technology University
Champlain College
Charter Oak State College
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Davenport University
Excelsior College
Florida Institute of Technology
Friends University
George Washington University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Military College
Grand Canyon University
Ivy Tech Community College
Jacksonville State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kennesaw State University
La Salle University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Maryville University
Mercy College
New York University
Norwich University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma State University, Institute of Technology
Old Dominion University
Penn State World Campus
Purdue University
Quinnipiac University
Regent University
Regis University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Roger Williams University
Russell Sage College
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Sam Houston State University
Seminole State College
Southern Arkansas University
Southern New Hampshire University
University of Arizona
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Davis
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Dallas
University of Delaware
University of Maine at Augusta
University of Maryland
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Rhode Island
University of San Diego
University of Southern California
University of Texas at San Antonio
Webster University
Western Governors University
Western Nebraska Community College
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com