SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Early Childhood Education Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 144 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Early Childhood Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-early-childhood-education-degree-programs/
2021 Online Early Childhood Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany State University
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Arkansas Tech University
Ball State University
Bay Mills Community College
Bluefield College
Brandman University
California Baptist University, Online
California University of Pennsylvania
Capella University
Central Methodist University
Chaminade University of Honolulu
Champlain College
Charter Oak State College
Colorado Christian University
East Tennessee State University
Eastern Oregon University
Eastern Washington University
Edinboro University
Florida International University
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Fort Hays State University
Fresno Pacific University
Grand Canyon University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Jackson State University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Mayville State University
Mercy College
National Louis University
National University
Northern Arizona University
Northwestern College
Northwestern State University
Pacific Oaks College
Portland State University
Regent University
Southwestern College
Texas Tech University
The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver
University of Florida
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Missouri
University of North Dakota
University of South Alabama
University of the Cumberlands
University of Toledo
University of Washington
University of West Alabama
Walden University
Wayland Baptist University
West Virginia University
Western Carolina University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
