SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Early Childhood Education Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 144 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Early Childhood Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-early-childhood-education-degree-programs/

2021 Online Early Childhood Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany State University

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Arkansas Tech University

Ball State University

Bay Mills Community College

Bluefield College

Brandman University

California Baptist University, Online

California University of Pennsylvania

Capella University

Central Methodist University

Chaminade University of Honolulu

Champlain College

Charter Oak State College

Colorado Christian University

East Tennessee State University

Eastern Oregon University

Eastern Washington University

Edinboro University

Florida International University

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Fort Hays State University

Fresno Pacific University

Grand Canyon University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Jackson State University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Liberty University

Mayville State University

Mercy College

National Louis University

National University

Northern Arizona University

Northwestern College

Northwestern State University

Pacific Oaks College

Portland State University

Regent University

Southwestern College

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Denver

University of Florida

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Missouri

University of North Dakota

University of South Alabama

University of the Cumberlands

University of Toledo

University of Washington

University of West Alabama

Walden University

Wayland Baptist University

West Virginia University

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

