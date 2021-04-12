SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Engineering Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 179 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-engineering-degree-programs/

2021 Online Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Bemidji State University

Binghamton University

Case Western Reserve University

Clemson University

Colorado State University

Colorado Technical University

Drexel University

ECPI University

Excelsior College

Florida International University

George Mason University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Iowa State University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

Lawrence Technological University

Lehigh University

Louisiana State University

Louisiana Tech University

Michigan Technological University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York University

North Carolina State University

Norwich University

Oakland University

Ohio State University

Old Dominion University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Oregon State University

Pittsburg State University

Purdue University

Regis University

Southern Illinois University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Stony Brook University, New York

The University of Alabama

The University of Southern Mississippi

Trine University

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Houston

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisville

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Nebraska

University of New Mexico

University of North Dakota

University of Oklahoma

University of Toledo

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Washington State University

Western Carolina University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

