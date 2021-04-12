SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Engineering Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 179 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-engineering-degree-programs/
2021 Online Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Bemidji State University
Binghamton University
Case Western Reserve University
Clemson University
Colorado State University
Colorado Technical University
Drexel University
ECPI University
Excelsior College
Florida International University
George Mason University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Iowa State University
Kennesaw State University
Lamar University
Lawrence Technological University
Lehigh University
Louisiana State University
Louisiana Tech University
Michigan Technological University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New York University
North Carolina State University
Norwich University
Oakland University
Ohio State University
Old Dominion University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Oregon State University
Pittsburg State University
Purdue University
Regis University
Southern Illinois University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Stony Brook University, New York
The University of Alabama
The University of Southern Mississippi
Trine University
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
University of Houston
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisville
University of Maryland
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Nebraska
University of New Mexico
University of North Dakota
University of Oklahoma
University of Toledo
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Washington State University
Western Carolina University
Western Kentucky University
