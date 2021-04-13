SEATTLE, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Human Services Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 115 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 61 making it to the final list for Online Human Services Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-human-services-degree-programs/

2021 Online Human Services Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alfred State College

Anderson University

Antioch University

Ashford University

Bellevue University

Bethel University

Bluefield College

Brescia University

Buena Vista University

Central Christian College, Kansas

City University of Seattle

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Columbia College

Columbia International University

Dominican University

Drury University

East Tennessee State University

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Franklin Pierce University

Grace Christian University

Grace College

Indiana Wesleyan University

Iowa Wesleyan University

Judson University

Lees-Mcrae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lesley University

Letourneau University

Liberty University

Lindsey Wilson College

Lubbock Christian University

Midwestern State University

Minot State University

New England College

Nova Southeastern University

Old Dominion University

Post University

Purdue University Global

Rasmussen University

Regent University

Saint Leo University

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Shorter University

Southeastern University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Wesleyan University

St. Joseph's College New York

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Touro University Worldwide

University of Arizona

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Massachusetts, Online

University of Nebraska

University of Northwestern, St. Paul

University of Oklahoma

University of the Cumberlands

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Walden University

Western Washington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

