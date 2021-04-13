SEATTLE, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Human Services Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 115 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 61 making it to the final list for Online Human Services Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-human-services-degree-programs/
2021 Online Human Services Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alfred State College
Anderson University
Antioch University
Ashford University
Bellevue University
Bethel University
Bluefield College
Brescia University
Buena Vista University
Central Christian College, Kansas
City University of Seattle
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Columbia College
Columbia International University
Dominican University
Drury University
East Tennessee State University
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Franklin Pierce University
Grace Christian University
Grace College
Indiana Wesleyan University
Iowa Wesleyan University
Judson University
Lees-Mcrae College
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Lesley University
Letourneau University
Liberty University
Lindsey Wilson College
Lubbock Christian University
Midwestern State University
Minot State University
New England College
Nova Southeastern University
Old Dominion University
Post University
Purdue University Global
Rasmussen University
Regent University
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Shorter University
Southeastern University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Wesleyan University
St. Joseph's College New York
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Touro University Worldwide
University of Arizona
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Massachusetts, Online
University of Nebraska
University of Northwestern, St. Paul
University of Oklahoma
University of the Cumberlands
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Walden University
Western Washington University
