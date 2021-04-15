SEATTLE, Apr. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Logistics Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 104 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 28 making it to the final list for Online Logistics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-logistics-degree-programs/
2021 Online Logistics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alamo Colleges District
Albany Technical College
American Public University
Arizona State University
Arkansas Tech University
Ashford University
Baker College
Ball State University
Bellevue University
Briar Cliff University
California Baptist University, Online
Colorado Christian University
Colorado Technical University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida International University
Franklin University
Georgia College & State University
Kennesaw State University
Kentucky Community & Technical College System
Northern Arizona University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
Ohio Christian University
Portland State University
Rutgers University
Saint Leo University
Shoreline Community College
Southern New Hampshire University
Wake Technical Community College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
