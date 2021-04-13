SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 187 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 51 making it to the final list for Online Masters Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-programs/

2021 Online Masters Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Bellevue University

Boston University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University Global

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Golden Gate University

Indiana University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Michigan State University

New Mexico State University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University

Regent University

Texas A&M University, College Station

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

University at Albany - State University of New York

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Denver

University of Denver

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University of Southern California

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Webster University

West Texas A&M University

Western Governors University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

