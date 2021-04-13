SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 187 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 51 making it to the final list for Online Masters Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-programs/
2021 Online Masters Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Bellevue University
Boston University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University Global
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Georgia Southern University
Golden Gate University
Indiana University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Michigan State University
New Mexico State University
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Penn State World Campus
Purdue University
Regent University
Texas A&M University, College Station
Texas Tech University
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
University at Albany - State University of New York
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver
University of Denver
University of Florida
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts Boston
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Dakota
University of Southern California
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Webster University
West Texas A&M University
Western Governors University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
