SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Accounting Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 108 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 52 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Accounting Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-accounting-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Accounting Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University
Auburn University
Averett University
Bay Path University
Bellevue University
California Baptist University, Online
California State University - Sacramento
Colorado State University Global
Concordia University Wisconsin
Edgewood College
Emmanuel College
Emporia State University
Florida Atlantic University
Franklin University
Friends University
Gardner-Webb University
George Mason University
Georgia Southern University
Golden Gate University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Keystone College
Liberty University
Nova Southeastern University
Post University
Regis University
Rider University
Rutgers University
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Saint Leo University
Shorter University
Southern Adventist University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Utah University
St. John's University
Stetson University
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Texas A&M University Commerce
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
The University of Scranton
University of Connecticut
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Miami
University of Michigan-Flint
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of South Dakota
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Tulsa
Western Governors University
Western New England University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
