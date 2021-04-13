SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Accounting Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 108 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 52 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Accounting Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-accounting-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Accounting Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Public University

Auburn University

Averett University

Bay Path University

Bellevue University

California Baptist University, Online

California State University - Sacramento

Colorado State University Global

Concordia University Wisconsin

Edgewood College

Emmanuel College

Emporia State University

Florida Atlantic University

Franklin University

Friends University

Gardner-Webb University

George Mason University

Georgia Southern University

Golden Gate University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Keystone College

Liberty University

Nova Southeastern University

Post University

Regis University

Rider University

Rutgers University

Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Saint Leo University

Shorter University

Southern Adventist University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Utah University

St. John's University

Stetson University

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Texas A&M University Commerce

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

The University of Scranton

University of Connecticut

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Miami

University of Michigan-Flint

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of South Dakota

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Tulsa

Western Governors University

Western New England University

Wilmington University

