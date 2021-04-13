SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Adult Education/Learning Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Adult Education/Learning Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-adult-education-learning-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Adult Education/Learning Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Capella University
City University of Seattle
Cleveland State University
Colorado State University
East Carolina University
Eastern Washington University
Florida Atlantic University
Georgia Southern University
Indiana University Bloomington
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
James Madison University
Kansas State University
Marshall University
Michigan State University
Mississippi State University
Morehead State University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Northwestern State University
Park University
Penn State World Campus
Point Park University
Portland State University
Seattle University
Southern Arkansas University
SUNY Buffalo State College
SUNY Empire State College
Texas A&M University Kingsville
Texas A&M University, College Station
Troy University
University of Arkansas
University of Georgia
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Idaho
University of Missouri-St. Louis
University of South Florida
University of Southern Maine
University of West Alabama
Valdosta State University
Western Kentucky University
