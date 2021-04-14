SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Christian Counseling Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 143 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Christian Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-christian-counseling-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Christian Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Amridge University

Bob Jones University

California Baptist University, Online

Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary

Christian Leadership University

Colorado Christian University

Colorado Theological Seminary

Cornerstone University

Crown College

Dallas Baptist University

Dallas Theological Seminary

Faulkner University

Fordham University

Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary

Grand Canyon University

Holy Apostles College and Seminary

Hope International University

Huntington University

Johnson University

LeTourneau University

Liberty University

Loyola University Chicago

Luther Rice College & Seminary

Maranatha Baptist University

Messiah College

Missouri Baptist University

Ohio Christian University

Ottawa University

Regent University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Trevecca Nazarene University

University of the Southwest

