SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Christian Counseling Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 143 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Christian Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-christian-counseling-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Christian Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Amridge University
Bob Jones University
California Baptist University, Online
Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary
Christian Leadership University
Colorado Christian University
Colorado Theological Seminary
Cornerstone University
Crown College
Dallas Baptist University
Dallas Theological Seminary
Faulkner University
Fordham University
Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary
Grand Canyon University
Holy Apostles College and Seminary
Hope International University
Huntington University
Johnson University
LeTourneau University
Liberty University
Loyola University Chicago
Luther Rice College & Seminary
Maranatha Baptist University
Messiah College
Missouri Baptist University
Ohio Christian University
Ottawa University
Regent University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Trevecca Nazarene University
University of the Southwest
