SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Civil Engineering Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 181 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 29 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Civil Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-civil-engineering-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Civil Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Auburn University
Clarkson University
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Lawrence Technological University
Michigan Technological University
Mississippi State University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
North Carolina State University
Norwich University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Texas Tech University
University of Florida
University of Houston
University of Idaho
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisville
University of Pittsburgh
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas at Arlington
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Virginia
University of Washington
