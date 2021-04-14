SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Computer Engineering Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 30 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Computer Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-computer-engineering-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Computer Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Auburn University
Colorado State University
Colorado Technical University
Florida International University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Illinois Institute of Technology
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Mississippi State University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
North Carolina State University
Oklahoma State University
Old Dominion University
Purdue University
Southern Methodist University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Syracuse University
University of Arizona
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Idaho
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of New Mexico
University of Texas at Austin
University of Utah
University of Virginia
Villanova University
Virginia Tech
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
