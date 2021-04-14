SEATTLE, WA, Apr.14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Computer Science Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 117 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Computer Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-computer-science-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters In Computer Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Capitol Technology University
City University of Seattle
Clarkson University
Colorado State University
Colorado Technical University
Columbia University
Columbus State University
Dakota State University
DePaul University
Drexel University
Florida Atlantic University
Frostburg State University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Johns Hopkins University
Lewis University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
National University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
North American University
North Carolina State University
Old Dominion University
Rice University
Stanford University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Syracuse University
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Idaho
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisville
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
University of Southern California
University of West Florida
University of West Georgia
