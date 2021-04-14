SEATTLE, WA, Apr.14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Computer Science Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 117 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Computer Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-computer-science-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters In Computer Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Capitol Technology University

City University of Seattle

Clarkson University

Colorado State University

Colorado Technical University

Columbia University

Columbus State University

Dakota State University

DePaul University

Drexel University

Florida Atlantic University

Frostburg State University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Johns Hopkins University

Lewis University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

National University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

North American University

North Carolina State University

Old Dominion University

Rice University

Stanford University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Syracuse University

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Idaho

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth

University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

University of Southern California

University of West Florida

University of West Georgia

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

