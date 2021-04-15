SEATTLE, Apr. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Counseling Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 149 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 37 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-counseling-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Angelo State University
Bradley University
Brandman University
California University of Pennsylvania
Capella University
Clarks Summit University
Concordia University Wisconsin
Divine Mercy University
Edinboro University
Fort Valley State University
George Washington University
Governors State University
Grace College
Grand Canyon University
Gwynedd Mercy University
Huntington University
Lamar University
Liberty University
Lincoln Christian University
North Carolina State University
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Palo Alto University
Saybrook University
Seton Hall University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
University at Buffalo
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Massachusetts Boston
University of Southern California
University of the Cumberlands
University of the Southwest
Wake Forest University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com