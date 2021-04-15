SEATTLE, Apr. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Counseling Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 149 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 37 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-counseling-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Angelo State University

Bradley University

Brandman University

California University of Pennsylvania

Capella University

Clarks Summit University

Concordia University Wisconsin

Divine Mercy University

Edinboro University

Fort Valley State University

George Washington University

Governors State University

Grace College

Grand Canyon University

Gwynedd Mercy University

Huntington University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Lincoln Christian University

North Carolina State University

Northwestern University

Nova Southeastern University

Palo Alto University

Saybrook University

Seton Hall University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

University at Buffalo

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Southern California

University of the Cumberlands

University of the Southwest

Wake Forest University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.