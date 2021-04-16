SEATTLE, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Educational Technology Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 186 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Educational Technology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-educational-technology-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Educational Technology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Ball State University

Boise State University

Brandeis University

California State University, Fullerton

California State University, Long Beach

Canisius College

Colorado State University Global

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Florida State University

George Washington University

Indiana University Bloomington

Iowa State University

Jacksonville State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Kent State University

Liberty University

Michigan State University

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mississippi State University

North Carolina State University

Northern Arizona University

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Penn State University

Penn State World Campus

Pepperdine University

Saint Joseph's University

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University, College Station

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

University at Albany - State University of New York

University of Arkansas

University of Central Florida

University of Central Missouri

University of Connecticut

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisville

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Memphis

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of North Carolina Wilmington

University of North Dakota

University of South Carolina

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Virginia

Virginia Tech

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.