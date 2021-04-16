SEATTLE, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Educational Technology Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 186 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Educational Technology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-educational-technology-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Educational Technology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Ball State University
Boise State University
Brandeis University
California State University, Fullerton
California State University, Long Beach
Canisius College
Colorado State University Global
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Florida State University
George Washington University
Indiana University Bloomington
Iowa State University
Jacksonville State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Kent State University
Liberty University
Michigan State University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mississippi State University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Ohio State University
Oklahoma State University
Penn State University
Penn State World Campus
Pepperdine University
Saint Joseph's University
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A&M University, College Station
Texas Tech University
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
University at Albany - State University of New York
University of Arkansas
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Connecticut
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Houston-Clear Lake
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisville
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Memphis
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of North Dakota
University of South Carolina
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Virginia
Virginia Tech
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com