SEATTLE, Apr. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Engineering Management Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 139 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 53 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Engineering Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-engineering-management-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters In Engineering Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Case Western Reserve University

Central Michigan University

Drexel University

Duke University

Florida International University

George Washington University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

Lawrence Technological University

Lehigh University

Louisiana Tech University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

National University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Ohio University

Oklahoma State University

Old Dominion University

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University

Robert Morris University

Rowan University

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Stanford University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A&M University, College Station

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Dayton

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Idaho

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of South Florida

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

University of Texas at Austin

University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Washington State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

